Neighbors say people are ignoring a dangerous closure in Merton where the road is failing

TOWN OF MERTON, Wis. — Part of County Highway E in the Town of Merton is shut down after the Waukesha County Highway Department issued an emergency road closure due to a failing culvert and a road caving in.

TMJ4 Drone shot of county highway E where the culvert is failing into a ravine that highway crews is at least 30 feet deep.

From the surface, the damage is difficult to see — only a few construction barrels mark the spot. But underneath, a culvert is failing and the road is giving way. Crews warn the situation is worse than it appears, with a ravine next to the road and a drop of at least 30 feet.

TMJ4 The final road closed barricades from the south on county highway E.

"The road is starting to wash away. A couple months ago it was already starting to peel away from that shoulder," James Blank, who bikes County Highway E, said.

"It is an old box culvert. That is a piece of pipe. It is deep, it is old," Don McNamara, who lives off County Highway E, said.

TMJ4 Don McNamara lives off county highway E.

Despite the closure, some drivers have been moving barricades or driving around them. While speaking with Blank near the closure, a driver got out of their car, moved a barricade and drove around it — striking the last barricade as they passed through.

TMJ4 Vehicle scraps against the barricade after driving through the road closed signs.

"It shouldn't be happening," Blank said.

The lack of detour signage appears to be contributing to the problem. Drivers approaching the road closed sign say they passed through several barricades expecting a detour, but have no guidance on where to go next.

Darla Deemers, who was driving on County Highway E, said she did not move any barricades but was confused by the closure.

"I just wish there was a detour sign posted so we could know where to go," Deemers said.

TMJ4 James Blank bikes on county highway E.

Crews say drivers should turn around and take another route. The county has not released a timeline for repairs, and neighbors say they expect the disruption to last a while.

"At some point they are going to tear out the road and it will be like crossing a canyon," McNamara said. "This is going to be a mess."

TMJ4 Barricades next to where county highway E is failing in the Town of Merton.

The county is urging people not to drive around any road closed barricades. The road is shut down for everyone's safety.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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