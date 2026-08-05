Neighbors say people are ignoring a dangerous closure in Merton where the road is failing

TOWN OF MERTON, Wis. — Part of County Highway E in the Town of Merton is shut down after the Waukesha County Highway Department issued an emergency road closure due to a failing culvert and a road caving in.
From the surface, the damage is difficult to see — only a few construction barrels mark the spot. But underneath, a culvert is failing and the road is giving way. Crews warn the situation is worse than it appears, with a ravine next to the road and a drop of at least 30 feet.
"The road is starting to wash away. A couple months ago it was already starting to peel away from that shoulder," James Blank, who bikes County Highway E, said.
"It is an old box culvert. That is a piece of pipe. It is deep, it is old," Don McNamara, who lives off County Highway E, said.
Despite the closure, some drivers have been moving barricades or driving around them. While speaking with Blank near the closure, a driver got out of their car, moved a barricade and drove around it — striking the last barricade as they passed through.
"It shouldn't be happening," Blank said.
The lack of detour signage appears to be contributing to the problem. Drivers approaching the road closed sign say they passed through several barricades expecting a detour, but have no guidance on where to go next.
Darla Deemers, who was driving on County Highway E, said she did not move any barricades but was confused by the closure.
"I just wish there was a detour sign posted so we could know where to go," Deemers said.
Crews say drivers should turn around and take another route. The county has not released a timeline for repairs, and neighbors say they expect the disruption to last a while.
"At some point they are going to tear out the road and it will be like crossing a canyon," McNamara said. "This is going to be a mess."
The county is urging people not to drive around any road closed barricades. The road is shut down for everyone's safety.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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