Muskego senior right-hander Tyson Grulkowski is expected to hear his name called in the MLB Draft in the coming weeks, but first, he has his sights set on bringing another championship to Muskego.

Grulkowski made his final home start count, leading the Warriors to a regional win over Waterford and punching their ticket to sectionals, where Muskego will look to defend its championship.

"It felt good. The fastball was working, the breaking ball was working, and the change-up is good too," Grulkowski said.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander features a four-seam fastball clocked at 95 miles per hour and is projected to be selected in the early rounds of next month's MLB Draft — a fact that has not gone unnoticed by professional scouts who have made Grulkowski a must-see attraction.

TMJ4 Muskego pitcher Tyson Grulkowski

Muskego Head Coach Jacob Paige said the attention has been noticeable, but hasn't thrown the team off course.

"That's been a little different, to be honest, I mean, we have guys here that come out for a pregame, and they're watching him in the bullpen. They're here for every game that he pitches. Tyson is very grounded. It hasn't been a distraction," Paige said.

TMJ4 Muskego Head Coach Jacob Paige

When it comes to his favorite weapon on the mound, Grulkowski doesn't hesitate.

"That sweeper, my best bitch pitch. I'm gonna go to it whenever I flip it in there for a strike or throw hard and get someone to chase on it," Grulkowski said.

Watch: Muskego senior pitcher Tyson Grulkowski leads the Warriors into sectionals with MLB draft buzz growing

Muskego pitcher Tyson Grulkowski leads the Warriors into sectionals with MLB draft buzz growing

Behind the plate for every one of those pitches is his best friend, catcher Maddux Lessard, who is headed to Minnesota.

"He's got great stuff—wicked stuff. I'm really proud of everything he's done, all the work put in, and all it means to him. You've got a bright future," Lessard said.

TMJ4 Maddux Lessard

For Grulkowski, the professional prospect is something he has dreamed about since childhood — but his focus right now is squarely on the Warriors.

"It's cool, it's something that you dream of as a little kid, end goal is to play professional baseball, but right now focusing on our team and our end goal right now," Grulkowski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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