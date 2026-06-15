MUSKEGO, Wis. — Muskego's common council is considering creating a local ordinance to regulate electric bikes, e-scooters and e-skateboards after residents raised concerns about children riding them dangerously on sidewalks and roads.

TMJ4 Two kids come off trail into Muskego subdivision.

Right now, only state laws regulate e-bikes and e-scooters in Muskego. Mayor Rick Petfalski has asked police to hold off on writing tickets against children who may not be following those laws while the city decides what action to take.

Waukesha County Sheriff's Office E-bike regulations according to the state of Wisconsin

Under Wisconsin law, where e-bikes and e-scooters can legally be ridden varies by municipality. E-bikes are only legal when the bike does not exceed 28 miles per hour. Electric scooters cannot exceed 20 miles per hour.

Watch: Muskego residents raise concerns about e-bikes and e-scooters

Muskego weighs e-bikes and e-scooters regulations

Muskego resident Sheri Gajeski said she frequently encounters children on e-bikes, e-scooters and e-skateboards.

TMJ4 Sheri Gajeski and her dog out for a walk in Muskego.

"Some of the kids can get out of control," Gajeski said. "Four, five, six of them all in one group and they are just barreling down the sidewalk where people are walking, I'm walking my dog."

She also raised concerns about the safety risks for drivers sharing the road.

"They are speeding and weaving and they are on the roads. And us as passengers in cars we really have to watch because I know if I hit one I am going to be sued," said Gajeski.

Concerns about dangerous riding have grown enough that a community group has begun posting incidents of children acting unsafely on e-bikes.

Not everyone shares those concerns. Ian Meadows uses an electric Segway for his door-to-door sales job and regularly encounters other riders on electric vehicles.

TMJ4 Ian Meadows rides an electric vehicle called a Segway for work.

"I think as long as people are having fun and they are being safe I think they are totally okay," Meadows said.

One unidentified Muskego resident offered a straightforward take when asked whether regulation was needed.

TMJ4 Muskego resident who stopped quickly when he saw two children on e-bikes approaching an intersection.

"I'd say regulate it."

The committee of the whole will take up a discussion on e-bikes and e-scooters Tuesday at 6 p.m..

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