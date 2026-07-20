MUSKEGO, Wis. — A memorial is growing at the site where an 18-year-old man died after his motorcycle crossed the center line on Woods Road and struck a van head-on Friday night in Muskego.
Neighbors say crosses, flowers, and a Mountain Dew are among the items left at the crash site by fellow teenagers for the young man who died.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Woods Road, a stretch of Muskego Road that neighbors describe as heavily traveled.
"I call it the Muskego freeway because it is busy," Karen Fockel, who lives next to the crash site, said.
Moments before the crash, Muskego Police radio dispatch received a call about a motorcyclist driving recklessly.
Watch: Muskego neighbors saddened by 18-year-old’s death in motorcycle crash
"That is going to be vehicle someone called in saying he was driving recklessly with no hands, speeding, just being reckless," dispatch said.
Within seconds of dispatch directing officers to the area, another 911 call came in.
"The motorcycle just got into an accident with another vehicle," dispatch said.
Greg Gaber, who lives nearby, said he heard the motorcycle before the crash.
"I heard a motorcycle going by at the high rate of speed," Gaber said.
Muskego Police say the motorcycle crossed the center line and struck a van head-on. The 48-year-old driver of the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 18-year-old man died at the scene.
"I'm so sad, and I extend my deepest sympathy to the family," Fockel said.
"My heart goes out to them," Fockel said.
Police are not currently releasing the name of the victim. The investigation is ongoing.
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