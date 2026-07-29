MUSKEGO, Wis. — A well-known community pub in Muskego is collecting donations through Saturday for families affected by the Menasha tornado.

Pop's Pub on Pioneer in Muskego has become a hub for community relief efforts, this time collecting supplies for families in Menasha recovering from tornado devastation.

TMJ4 The owner of Pop's Pub Mark Knudsen (right) helps to load water into a van going to Menasha.

The pub organized a grassroots volunteer effort last year during the August 2025 floods, sending volunteers out into the community to help neighbors in need. Now, that same community is turning its attention to others.

TMJ4 Cathy Wojtanowski and her husband dropped off donations for the tornado relief effort.

"So many people stepped up at that point and helped out," Cathy Wojtanowski said.

Watch: Muskego community rallies to send supplies to Menasha tornado victims

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Residents are donating the same types of supplies that helped their own families during the floods — water, heavy-duty contractor bags, gloves and tarps.

NBC 26

"People have been stopping by dropping off water, heavy duty contractor bags, gloves and tarps," Randy Middleton said.

Volunteers are also signing up to travel to Menasha to assist with cleanup efforts.

TMJ4

Mark Knudsen, owner of Pop's Pub, said the community felt compelled to act.

"Just kind of saw everything that happened in Menasha and was like, we have to do something again," Knudsen said.

TMJ4 Mark Knudsen is the owner of Pop's Pub on Pioneer.

Wojtanowski said the motivation is simple.

"You want to help out wherever you can," Wojtanowski said.

"You just know how devastating it is for their families and their children," Wojtanowski said.

Middleton described the spirit behind the effort.

"It is like a pay it forward type thing," Middleton said.

A truckload of supplies has already been delivered to Menasha. Pop's Pub is still collecting donations and will send another van up this weekend. Donations can be dropped off at the pub through Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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