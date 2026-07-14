NEW BERLIN — Former Muskego High School pitcher Tyson Grulkowski is heading to professional baseball after the Atlanta Braves selected him in the MLB Draft.

Grulkowski was back to work at the OAW Sports Complex in New Berlin as he prepares for the next chapter of his career. The 6-foot-5 right-hander said he had a sense the Braves were watching him closely heading into draft day.

"I did, I talked to them in the Winter a little bit so I knew they were kind of following me throughout the Spring," Grulkowski said.

The Braves made clear what drew them to the young pitcher.

"I think just being unique. That's something that I do well. I'm not a normal right-handed pitcher. I throw the ball differently and create different shapes for hitters. I think that's what they like about me," Grulkowski said.

Watch: Muskego baseball standout Tyson Grulkowski, drafted by the Atlanta Braves, begins his pro journey

Muskego baseball standout Tyson Grulkowski, drafted by the Atlanta Braves, begins his pro journey

Grulkowski credited his time with the Muskego program for helping him reach this moment.

"It was awesome being able to practice with those guys and play with them. Just the camaraderie we had — that was really special. I think they put me in a good spot for sure," Grulkowski said.

His approach on the mound is built around keeping hitters guessing.

"So I'm kind of, I'll throw anything whenever I want, really. Just flipping in a breaking ball, or throwing a change-up or a heater. Just trying to keep the hitter off balance and attack him and throw it over the heart of the plate," Grulkowski said.

Grulkowski's next stop is Florida, where he will report to the Braves' spring training complex.

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