Muskego baseball club becomes the first team to sign up for controversial sports complex

A Muskego-based club baseball organization has become the first team to sign on to the controversial Breck Athletic Complex in Big Bend.

TMJ4 News Renderings of proposed sports complex in Big Bend (left). People pack into a January 29, 2026 public meeting on the proposed complex.

The Midwest Halos and Milwaukee Angels, two club baseball teams serving kids ages 7 to 17, plan to use all six baseball fields at the facility. The teams currently have an indoor practice facility in Muskego but have not had a dedicated outdoor field.

Watch: Muskego baseball club becomes first team to sign up for controversial sports complex

Muskego baseball club become first team to sign up for controversial sports complex

Trevor Theissen, co-owner of the Midwest Halos, said the agreement fills a long-standing need for the organization.

TMJ4 Trevor Theissen, co-owner of the Midwest Halos, stands inside his Muskego facility.

"We have always wanted access to outdoor fields that we could call our home field that we could give our kids the opportunity to train at and play at," Theissen said.

Around 650 kids make up the two club teams. Theissen said finding quality practice space has been a persistent challenge.

"We are searching for fields to train at. It is not always the best quality. It is whoever we can get," Theissen said.

TMJ4 Rendering of the baseball fields for the Breck Sports Complex presented at public meeting.

Theissen said one of the developers had a player in their program and recognized the need for sports fields in the area.

"This is going to be the home complex of the Milwaukee Angles and the Midwest Halos," Theissen said.

"We are thrilled. Like I said this was a long time coming," Theissen said.

The $175 million complex was approved by the village of Big Bend despite months of opposition from neighbors. Residents raised concerns about noise, light pollution and traffic at public meetings.

TMJ4 Jim Schmittinger stands in his front yard in Vernon where he has lived for 28 years. He will overlook the proposed sports complex if it is built.

"We have no say so. We have no say so on the noise pollution. The light pollution, the traffic," Jim Schmittinger of Vernon said.

Cindy Thomas, who opposes the development, said the impact would extend beyond the immediate area.

TMJ4 Yard signs from neighbors opposing the Breck Sports Complex.

"It's not just going to harm the people surrounding it, it's going to harm the region," Thomas said.

In addition to six baseball fields, the Breck Athletic Complex will include soccer and lacrosse fields, an on-site hotel and dining options. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the baseball fields set to open in the fall of 2027.

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