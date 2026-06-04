MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Menomonee Falls students and teachers lined the halls to cheer on the school's track and tennis teams as they headed to state. For boys doubles tennis players Chase Larson, 16, and Miles Seder, 18, the sendoff marked a historic run. The pair has won 30 straight matches — the best record in school history for tennis.

TMJ4 The track team and tennis doubles team walks the halls of Menomonee Falls High School before leaving for state.

"We try not to think about the record. We try just to focus on the next match. We just try our best and work hard at every match," Larson said.

Coach Matt Andreshak said the two players are a natural fit together.

TMJ4 Chase Larson, 16 (left), and Miles Seder, 18, on the tennis court.

"It is like bread and butter with those two guys," Andreshak said.

Senior Seder and sophomore Larson have never lost a match this season. But Seder faces a uniquely packed schedule — he is also graduating from high school on the same day as one of his state competition days.

Watch: Menomonee Falls tennis duo heads to state with best record in school history

Menomonee Falls tennis duo heads to state with best record in school history

On Friday, Seder will play three matches in Madison, drive back to Menomonee Falls for graduation, then return to Madison on Saturday to play two more matches.

TMJ4 Miles Seder, 18, on the Menomonee Falls tennis court.

"I will probably show up in what I show up in. I might not smell the best, but they will have to deal with it. I want to graduate," Seder said.

Despite the hectic schedule, Seder said his focus remains on winning.

"I gotta admit that I love playing for a crowd, but I also love playing for my partner here, so we can be successful together," Seder said.

If the pair wins a state title, it would make school history again — Menomonee Falls has never won a state championship in boys tennis doubles.

TMJ4 Matt Andreshak is the coach of the Menomonee Falls Boys Varsity Tennis Team.

"These guys have a ton of heart and work really hard and have a really good relationship with each other, which is really awesome for doubles," Andreshak said.

The Menomonee Falls boys and girls track teams also headed to state. All athletes will compete Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

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