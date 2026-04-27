MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Menomonee Falls village leaders are launching a speed study and special enforcement program after residents raised concerns to TMJ4 News about a dangerous stretch of roadway.

TMJ4 Yamil Tocuyo-Lopez is on Falls Parkway usually about four days a week.

Drivers say the section of Falls Parkway between Pilgrim Road and Roosevelt, just off Interstate 41, is plagued by speeding cars and near misses, despite a 30 miles per hour speed limit.

"I see cars flying four days a week. I see cars just flying, flying, flying and not letting people make turns or anything," Yamil Tocuyo-Lopez said.

TMJ4 Falls Park Way and Roosevelt Drive in Menomonee Falls

Tocuyo-Lopez shared his concerns during a "Let's Talk Menomonee Falls" event, describing the daily backups at the intersection and the frequent near misses.

"I wanted to shed light of the craziness that is going on around here," Tocuyo-Lopez said.

Watch: Menomonee Falls promises study after drivers tell TMJ4 about dangerous road

Menomonee Falls promises study after drivers tell TMJ4 about dangerous road

Other drivers said they navigate through business parking lots to avoid entering Falls Parkway too close to Pilgrim Road. They believe vehicles exiting the interstate continue at high speeds instead of slowing down for the local road.

"It is dangerous trying to turn left out of here," Mitch Krajna said.

TMJ4 Mitch Krajna regularly uses Falls Parkway to get to the Wisconsin Athletic Club which is right off the street.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Community Maps, there have been more than 100 crashes in five years on the stretch between Pilgrim Road and Roosevelt. The majority of those incidents resulted in property damage, and none were deadly.

Both Tocuyo-Lopez and Krajna said they do not consider the issue a policing problem. Instead, they believe physical changes to the road are necessary to slow traffic.

"I don’t know what the best solution is to be honest with you," Tocuyo-Lopez said.

"It would be nice to have a traffic light," Tocuyo-Lopez said.

Village leaders said this is the first time the issue has been brought up to the village. They said they will be looking into it further with a speed study and a special enforcement program.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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