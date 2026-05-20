Meet the Blazing Babes, the ladies keeping the Ice Age Trail beautiful

DOUSMAN — Once a week, somewhere along the nearly 1,200-mile-long Ice Age Trail, you can hear the sound of pick axes, shovels, and boisterous laughter.

“You guys can, like, sing ‘I’ve Been Working on the Railroad’ or something," Pat Witkowski said to her fellow volunteers working on the Ice Age Trail.

Witkowski leads the group Blazing Babes. They build trails, remove invasive species, and put up blazes, which are these yellow trail markers. That’s how they got their name.

“I don't think very many of the guys in our troop want to hang out with us. I mean, who wants to talk about menopause?” Witkowski said with a laugh.

It didn’t start out as a ladies-only group. It just sort of happened, and the name came later. They meet every week from spring through fall. I joined them at the DJ Mackie Picnic Area in Dousman, Waukesha County.

“I’m really proud of them because what they’ve done for improving the signage on the entire Ice Age Trail is just phenomenal, and we get a lot of feedback from hikers that come through on how good our signage is," Witkowski said.

In fact, the group travels across the state marking trails.

“Fun to be with people who are working in the woods, people with the same values about it," Barbara Johnson, who has been with the group for about 12 years, said.

James Groh A Blazing Babe volunteer paints a yellow Ice Age Trail marker on a tree near the DJ Mackie Picnic Area in Dousman, Waukesha County.

The reason the group got into trail maintenance is that they were so efficient with marking trails, and those signs lasted so long, they needed to find new work to do.

“The old trail had some severe erosion, so we are rerouting the trail," Brenda Marquardt, who has been a Blazing Babe for about six years, said.

She loves the camaraderie that comes with the group.

“We’re willing to do anything, get dirty, use tools. We sweat together. We always have a good time," Marquardt said.

No challenge is too big or too small for them.

“We are pulling all sorts of garlic mustard, which is an invasive," Michelle McArlde said while she was on her hands and knees pulling weeds.

She is a newer member of the group. After working a career in various desk jobs, McArdle wanted to prioritize being outside.

James Groh A crew of Blazing Babes volunteers creates a fire line to remove excess dirt while doing trail maintenance work.

“I decided to also join this group. It’s kind of nice to work with a big group of ladies doing this type of thing," McArdle said.

Of course, they do this to make a positive impact on the Ice Age Trail. That’s hard work out in the sun while doing heavy lifting. So to reward themselves, they like to have their fun too.

“I wanted to join the parties. I heard their out-of-state camping trips are not to be missed," McArdle said.

“Every once in a while, Pat will surprise us by pulling a cooler out of the woods with wine and treats," Johnson said.

“We’re going to be having a wine and cheese party at the end of the day as well," Witkowski said.

So after the day was done, they packed up their tools, marched back to the parking lot, and had a celebratory snack. For all the work they’ve done on the trails, they’ve earned that and more.

To get involved, you can go to the Ice Age Trail Alliance's Waukesha/Milwaukee chapter page or email Pat Witkowski directly at - gpwit1976@gmail.com. A list of statewide chapters can be found here.

Watch the story on the Blazing Babes...

Meet the Blazing Babes, the ladies keeping the Ice Age Trail beautiful

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip