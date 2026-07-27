Matthew Brennecke gets 11 years in prison for killing Oconomowoc man on tractor

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading no contest to hitting and killing an Oconomowoc man who was riding a lawn tractor, and to a drug charge he picked up while out on bail.

TMJ4 Matthew Brennecke

Matthew Brennecke pleaded no contest to both charges and was found guilty of the crimes.

Kaitlin Devault, the victim's granddaughter, spoke at the proceedings.

"This was a life that was taken too soon and the tragic and brutal way that he was taken has left our family and those who loved him with a wound that was never suppose to happen," Devault said.'

Tyler Eighmy Al Eighmy

Al Eighmy, 87, was hit while driving his lawn tractor on an Oconomowoc road after mowing his church's lawn on July 14 last year. He was left on the side of the road to die. Brennecke admitted he drove away from the crash. It took 3 days for police to find him.

Earlier this month, while out on bail, Brennecke was arrested with cocaine, violating the terms of his bail.

TMJ4 Tractor Al Eighmy was driving down an Oconomowoc street after mowing his church's lawn.

Brennecke addressed the court.

"I wish so badly that I could have taken back not stopping so I could have just helped him. I will never forgive myself for that. I should have stopped," Brennecke said.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for September.

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