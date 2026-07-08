WAUKESHA, Wis. — A masked man has been caught on surveillance video peering into homes in Waukesha, and residents say they want to spread awareness to help identify him.

Surveillance video from Sunday night shows the masked man walking up the steps of a patio in the Springbrook North neighborhood and peeping into a home. Over the last couple of months, homeowners in Waukesha have reported seeing the masked man looking through their windows late at night.

Watch: Surveillance video shows masked man peeping into home

Prowler caught on camera near Waukesha homes

Waukesha resident Mike Luedtke believes he has seen the same prowler at his home near ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital. His surveillance video shows a masked man looking through their glass doors on April 30, then returning six weeks later to walk through their back patio.

"I don't like that he's terrorizing another family in the area," Luedtke said. "It just makes you feel unsafe in your own home."

Luedtke said the prowler has appeared in multiple parts of the city.

"He's on both sides of town now; he's been on the north side of Waukesha, where we're at, in the southeast side," Luedtke said. "We don't know what his intentions are, and I got a daughter, so yeah, we were scared; we're not feeling very safe."

Other residents in the area share the same concern.

"It's just frightening to think you could be innocent in your own house and somebody could be looking inside our windows; makes me want to invest in curtains for sure," Waukesha resident Shauna Kleinhans said.

Watch: Man caught on camera prowling near Waukesha homes, making residents feel unsafe

Masked man caught on camera prowling near Waukesha homes, residents say they feel unsafe

Luedtke hopes spreading awareness can lead to an identification.

"So, I hope that we can catch the guy, if we can figure out who he is, and then at least the Waukesha Police Department can do something about it, make us feel safe," Luedtke said.

Waukesha Police say they are canvassing different areas for more surveillance video and urge residents to report suspicious activity immediately using the non-emergency line:

The Waukesha Police Department is aware of three reports of suspicious activity involving an individual observed on or near residential properties in different areas of the city. At this time, investigators are reviewing these reports to determine whether any of the incidents may be related.

Based on the information currently available, we have not received reports of any homes being broken into, property being damaged, or items being stolen in connection with these incidents. The reports we are investigating involve suspicious circumstances that are consistent with a loitering/prowling-type investigation.

We encourage residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity as soon as it occurs. If someone observes a person on their property, attempting to enter a home, looking into windows, checking vehicles, or otherwise behaving in a manner that appears suspicious, they should contact law enforcement promptly. Timely reporting greatly improves our ability to respond, gather information, and determine whether incidents may be connected.

Residents can assist investigators by providing:

The exact location and time of the incident.



A description of the individual, including clothing and direction of travel.



Any photos or video captured by security cameras or mobile devices.



Information about vehicles associated with the incident, including license plate numbers if safely obtainable.



We also encourage residents to ensure exterior lighting is functioning properly, keep doors and windows secured, and utilize home security cameras when available. Neighbors should continue to look out for one another and share information with law enforcement rather than relying solely on social media posts, as direct reporting allows officers to assess incidents in real time.

If a crime is in progress or someone feels threatened, they should call 911 immediately. For suspicious activity that is not an emergency, residents should still contact the Waukesha Police Department so the information can be documented and reviewed at 262-524-3831.

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