Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityWaukesha County

Actions

High-speed chase ends in arrest after stolen truck plunges into Mukwonago river

A Waukesha County Sheriff's Department pursuit of a stolen truck from Madison ended when the vehicle went off the road and into the water near the Mukwonago Dam.
High-speed chase in Waukesha County ends in river
Posted
and last updated

A high-speed chase early Monday morning ended with an arrest after a stolen truck plunged into the river near the Mukwonago Dam, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were chasing a truck reported stolen out of Madison. The pursuit began off Interstate 94 and continued south to Mukwonago. Police deployed stop sticks on Highway 83 at Eagle Lake in downtown Mukwonago, which the truck hit. The truck continued a short distance before going off the road and into the water near the dam.

Watch: High-speed chase ends in arrest:

High-speed chase in Waukesha County ends in river

A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Rebecca Klopf was on scene near the Mukwonago Dam, where tire tracks were visible showing the path the vehicle took off the road and into the water.

By late morning, people had returned to the area to fish and enjoy the river, with no further police activity reported.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

klopf.jpg

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf