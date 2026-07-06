High-speed chase ends in arrest after stolen truck plunges into Mukwonago river

A high-speed chase early Monday morning ended with an arrest after a stolen truck plunged into the river near the Mukwonago Dam, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were chasing a truck reported stolen out of Madison. The pursuit began off Interstate 94 and continued south to Mukwonago. Police deployed stop sticks on Highway 83 at Eagle Lake in downtown Mukwonago, which the truck hit. The truck continued a short distance before going off the road and into the water near the dam.

Watch: High-speed chase ends in arrest:

High-speed chase in Waukesha County ends in river

A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Rebecca Klopf was on scene near the Mukwonago Dam, where tire tracks were visible showing the path the vehicle took off the road and into the water.

By late morning, people had returned to the area to fish and enjoy the river, with no further police activity reported.

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