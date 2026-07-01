Hearing could determine fate of Arrowhead High School's 2025 state football championship

A judge is set to rule Wednesday on whether a legal case that could strip Arrowhead High School of its 2025 state football championship remains active — or is dismissed as moot.

The case centers on Tristan Seidl, a former Arrowhead football player whose family's home burned down in 2023. In 2025, he moved into the Arrowhead School District. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) ruled he was ineligible to play football.

His family took the matter to court. A judge granted a temporary injunction allowing Seidl to play during the fall season, and Arrowhead went on to win the state championship.

Watch: Hearing could determine fate of Arrowhead HS football championship:

Lawsuit threatens Arrowhead HS championship

Seidl's family is now asking for that temporary injunction to be made permanent. The WIAA has told attorneys that if the case is overturned, it will punish Seidl and Arrowhead High School — including stripping the school of its 2025 state football championship.

The judge addressed how the case has evolved during a court appearance last month.

"We started out with a request to play football. To now having a completely different case of, hey, we want to preserve the record, we want to preserve the status of a state championship," the judge said.

Wednesday's ruling will focus on whether the case is still valid now that Seidl has graduated from Arrowhead High School and will no longer play high school football at any level.

The WIAA says it plans to continue fighting the case regardless of the outcome, arguing the matter is about eligibility and that it — not the courts — should have the final say.

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