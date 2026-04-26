PEWAUKEE — A Pennsylvania truck driver died after being struck by lightning at a Waukesha County gas station on April 16.

Pete Garamone was working his route when the lightning strike occurred at a Kwik Trip off I-94 near Golf Road. According to dispatch audio, a caller reported a male on the ground who was possibly struck by lightning, and it was unknown if he was breathing.

Watch: The wife of a truck driver who was killed after being struck by lightning in Waukesha County during severe weather speaks on the importance of not taking your loved ones for granted.

'Give them a kiss': Wife shares details about truck driver killed by lightning in Waukesha County

The National Weather Service confirmed a lightning strike in the area. Despite life-saving efforts, Garamone died.

Photo Submitted by Lisa Cox

His wife, Lisa Cox, received the news via a phone call from the emergency room.

Photo submitted by Lisa Cox

"I hung up on the doctor because I didn't believe her. And, I started calling my husband's cell phone, and the police picked up," Cox said.

Garamone leaves behind Cox and their 7-year-old son. The family lives in York, Pa.

"He was my son's best friend, and my son was his best friend. They were so close," Cox said.

"He was a strong guy, he was an extremely hard worker for his family, for our son and me," Cox added.

Cox said she and her family miss her husband's big presence. She wants to remind people to take storm warnings seriously, adding that it is not worth it to run outside during severe weather.

"Anything can happen. Any day at any time. Don't take your loved ones for granted. Always remember, always enjoy, always make sure you say goodbye, give them a hug, give them a kiss," Cox said.

Cox started a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover unexpected costs following her husband's death. She said her focus now is laying Garamone to rest and making sure their 7-year-old son is able to cope with the loss of his father.

Photo Submitted by Lisa Cox

This story was reported on-air by journalist Ryan Jenkins and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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