WAUKESHA, Wis. — A former Pewaukee school bus driver was sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually assaulting young children — effectively a life sentence for the 63-year-old.

TMJ4 Thomas Felser sits in court for his sentencing.

Thomas Felser, who was also a longtime teacher, was convicted of sexually assaulting 4 preschool and kindergarten-age children.

TMJ4 Thomas Felser sits in court next to his defense attorney.

Waukesha County Court Judge William Domina read aloud words he had written down while listening to families describe Felser during the sentencing hearing.

"Arrogance… coward.. predator," Judge Domina said.

Watch: Former Pewaukee school bus driver sentenced to 60 years for child sex assault

Former Pewaukee school bus driver sentenced to 60 years for child sex assault

The judge also noted the words parents used to describe their own children — the victims.

"'Extraordinary courage,' one of you spoke. 'Not defined by what happened,' the words of another. 'Resilience,'" Judge Domina said.

TMJ4 Thomas Felser sits on the bus after the mom found him and her daughter alone in the middle of the bus.

One mother caught Felser with her child after the bus was late dropping off her daughter. She used a GPS app to track the bus, and surveillance video shows Felser in the middle of the bus with her daughter.

Families said what Felser did left a "wake of destruction." Parents and children testified about their vibrant, silly little girls who used to be excited about going to school. After the assaults, the girls experienced nightmares and stopped wanting to go to school. One 5-year-old victim is now being homeschooled. A 6-year-old victim does not want to be left alone with men.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge William Domina



Judge Domina addressed Felser directly before delivering the sentence.

"You were selfish and arrogant in your exploitation. You didn't care; you wanted what you wanted," Judge Domina said.

Parents later learned Felser had told their 4, 5 and 6-year-old children that he was watching them through their bedroom windows and would know if they ever told.

The judge closed with a final statement directed at Felser.

"Mr. Felser, before you breathe your last breath, I hope God has mercy on your soul and the souls of the victims. That's it," Judge Domina said.

The judge also addressed the child victims directly during the hearing.

"I want you to know that your children are seen. They are important. I believe they are strong," Judge Domina said.

Scripps News does not identify sexual assault victims.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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