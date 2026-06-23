NEW BERLIN, Wis. — New Berlin's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple fully opens after four years of renovations. The unique Hindu temple in New Berlin is fully open and final dedication ceremonies are underway over the next few days.

TMJ4 Jayashree (left) and Krish Narayanan (right) are the founders of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in New Berlin.

Devotees of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple are celebrating the completion of a renovation that has slowly taken shape over the past four years. TMJ4 News first covered the temple two years ago when the process was underway. Now the final ceremonies are happening.

TMJ4 Krish Narayanan, president and founder of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in New Berlin.

Krish Narayanan, founder of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, said the dedication drew clergy and worshippers from across the country.

"We had priests visiting from across the United States, New Jersey, Michigan, Iowa. They all congregated here."

Watch: Devotees comes from all over country as unique New Berlin Hindu temple gets dedicated

Devotees comes from all over country as unique New Berlin Hindu temple gets dedicated

Devotees also traveled from as far as Dallas, Texas, and India to attend.

Narayanan and his wife, who co-founded the temple, say it is the only temple they know of in the country dedicated to Lakshmi Narasimha. They say they welcome anyone who wants to visit.

TMJ4 Inside the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in New Berlin.

"We welcome everyone for visiting the temple and asking questions and we would be very glad to answer the questions."

Devotees from Waukesha County say they are glad the temple is in their community. Swami Nadarajan, a devotee from Menomonee Falls, said the temple is something special.

"This is an amazing thing."

"This is not a temple you normally find anywhere in the United States."

Shrividhya Ganesan, also a devotee from Menomonee Falls, echoed that sentiment.

"We have been waiting for this renovation to happen."

"We are so blessed to be apart of this and to come worship the God."

The temple officially opens to the public Wednesday.

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