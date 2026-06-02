Detour dilemma: I-43 construction causes headaches and safety concerns for drivers

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Traffic on County Highway ES has surged since it became the official detour route for I-43 construction between Mukwonago and Big Bend in Waukesha County — and residents say the situation is dangerous.

TMJ4 A line of vehicles all turning onto the detour in Mukwonago.

The northbound on-ramp of I-43 is closed at Mukwonago, and the off-ramp in Big Bend is also shut down. Drivers using the detour face significant backups, particularly when attempting left turns onto ES.

Sang Tran, who lives next to CTH ES, said the delays are severe.

TMJ4 Sang Tran, who lives near to CTH ES.

"Once you get to the stop sign at ES it takes another 10 to 15 minutes cause traffic is just coming on ES," Tran said.

Stephen Castaneda and his son Conner live near the detour in Mukwonago and ride ES regularly on their motorcycles. They say the road conditions make the situation worse.

"You aren't doing it because you are on the top of the hill and you can't see very well," Stephen Castaneda said.

Watch: Detour dilemma: I43 construction causes headaches and safety concerns for drivers

Detour dilemma: I43 construction causes headaches and safety concerns for drivers

Conner Castaneda said the danger is real.

"We have had so many dangerous calls right in front of us," Conner Castaneda said.

TMJ4 Stephen Castaneda (left) and his son, Conner Castaneda, live near the detour in Mukwonago.

Mukwonago Police Chief Chris DeMotto wrote a letter to his officers warning of the issue. The village has received so many calls about the hill at ES and Edgewood that officials met with county and state representatives to discuss a fix.

Two options are under consideration: adding a traffic light at the intersection, or rerouting some drivers off ES onto Karlstad, a smaller street that runs through a residential neighborhood.

Stephen Castaneda said that alternative route is not a solution.

"It is not designed for heavy traffic," he said.

TMJ4 A steady stream of traffic going north on CTH ES on the detour.

DeMotto said there is concern that adding a traffic light would take time and money. Residents say they are worried serious crashes will occur while they wait for a resolution.

"They need to do something, for sure," Tran said.

WisDOT was contacted for comment and has not yet responded.

The I-43 construction is not slated to finish until 2027, and the detour is expected to remain in place for nearly the entire duration of the project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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