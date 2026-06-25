Delafield man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting father on Father's Day

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 25-year-old Delafield man is facing an attempted murder charge after prosecutors say he shot his father twice in the stomach on Father's Day — after his father tried to take his gun away.
Watch: Alleged Father's Day shooter appears in court:
Connor Zastrow appeared in Waukesha County Court for an attempted murder hearing. Prosecutors say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon after Zastrow's father told police he was worried about his son's mental health and comments Zastrow had made about wanting to shoot a Hartland Police Officer.
"What troubles the court the most is that a person tried to disarm this individual given the fact on how he was handling the gun, his comments and then this defendant decided to use deadly force," Waukesha County Court Commissioner Chris Bailey said.
Zastrow told police his father attacked him first and was pulling the gun away. Zastrow also told police that if he did use his gun, it would be on "the Hartland Police Officer who gave him an OWI."
Assistant District Attorney Brooke Schultz said this was not the first time Zastrow was accused of dangerously using a gun.
"Last year in 2025 he fired approximates 15 rounds at his mother's house in the Village of Lac La Belle. This is the same gun he used to shoot victim A," Schultz said.
Bailey said the prior incident weighed heavily on the court's decision.
"This isn't an isolated incident," Bailey said.
The court commissioner said he is worried about Zastrow being released on bail.
"Again he is a very large danger to the community at large," Bailey said.
The court set bail at $500,000. If Zastrow is able to post bail, he must be placed on GPS monitoring.
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