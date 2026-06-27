MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Phantom Lake YMCA Camp is celebrating 130 years of summer tradition in Mukwonago. The camp started in 1896 as an all-boys camp, with army tents serving as accommodations. Over the decades, new buildings and activities have been added, but organizers say the core ideas of camp remain the same.

TMJ4 Photo from Phantom Lake YMCA Camp.

For some families, Phantom Lake has become a multigenerational tradition. Counselor Harper Blake-Horst first came to camp at 6 years old — a connection that traces back even further in her family.

"It has just been in our family," Blake-Horst said. "It is three generations."

Photo provided Harper Blake-Horst at 6-years-old at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp.

Her great-uncle was among the first in her family to attend. Her parents' love story began at camp. They both started coming as children and then became camp counselors.

Watch: Campers mark 130 years of Phantom Lake YMCA Camp in Mukwonago

Campers mark 130 years of Phantom Lake YMCA Camp in Mukwonago

"Then they both met when they were on staff," she said.

They eventually married. Now Blake-Horst and her brothers attend.

Photo provided Harper Blake-Horst (right) and her family at camp drop off.

Camp CEO Jeff Sprang said some of the original, back-to-basics elements of the camp experience are still part of what makes it special.

"There's no electricity. They get to put the canvas up and down," Sprang said.

TMJ4 Jeff Sprang, CEO of the camp stands at the canoe and kayak launch at Phantom Lake.

Organizers say the camp is designed to be inclusive for all children, regardless of ability. Parent Sarah Hacker said that has made a difference for her family.

"My oldest child has some special needs. All children can come, we make a difference in all children," Hacker said.

TMJ4 The archery range at Phantom Lake.

Phantom Lake draws campers from well beyond Wisconsin. Sprang said the camp's reputation has spread over the decades, at one point welcoming a class of students from France.

"Right now at camp we have several different camper representing several different countries," Sprang said.

TMJ4 Photo from Phantom Lake

Counselors say what keeps people coming back — and what has kept the camp going for more than a century — is the feeling it creates.

TMJ4 Drew Powell at the high ropes course.

"It is home. It is literally everything that makes being a kid so great," counselor Drew Powell said.

"It is our second family," Blake-Horst said.

TMJ4 Campers at Phantom Lake over the years.

Phantom Lake YMCA Camp is hosting an All-Era reunion to mark the 130th anniversary at the end of August. You can learn more here.

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