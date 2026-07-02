BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield has a new rule for its 4th of July parade: no saving spots along the route until 24 hours before the event. That means spectators can begin setting up starting at 10 a.m. on July 3. The city posted hundreds of signs along the entire parade route to make the rule clear to attendees.

TMJ4 Warnings along the Brookfield 4th of July Parade route telling people they cannot save spots until 24 hours before the event.

Jessica Berg, who walks the parade route, said the new policy makes sense.

"I feel like 24 hours seems very reasonable," Berg said.

TMJ4 Jessica Berg

For Robert and Sally Pieper, who have lived along the route for 48 years and haven't missed a parade in that time, the rule is a welcome change. Robert Pieper said early spot-savers have caused problems in the past.

"A lot of them put down plastic tarps and by the time the parade shows up, three or four days later. The grass is just about dead," Pieper said.

TMJ4 Sally and Robert Pieper have lived along the parade route for 48 years in Brookfield.

Sally Pieper said the parade is a beloved tradition for the couple.

"I love it. We can sit here. A hundred of our dearest, closest friends show up that we don't know," Pieper said.

Watch: Brookfield residents happy to see a ban on early spot-saving along 4th of July parade route

Brookfield cracks down on parade spot-saving

So far, residents appear to be respecting the new rule. Robert Pieper said people who arrived early took notice of the posted signs.

TMJ4 Someone saved a spot in Brookfield in a private lawn.

"People were here Tuesday and they saw the signs and they pulled out," Pieper said.

Brookfield is not the only city in the area with the restriction. New Berlin and Menomonee Falls have the same rule. In Menomonee Falls, police warn that items placed too early will be removed and held for pickup at the high school. TMJ4 News saw that happen last year in Menomonee Falls.

The Brookfield 4th of July parade kicks off at 10 a.m. here is the route.

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