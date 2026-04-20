People in Big Bend are trying to save their homes after the Fox River went over its banks.

TMJ4 Jason Kuschewski stands outside his backdoor with his home surrounded by sandbags and the Fox River.

About a half dozen homes just off County Highway L and Riverside Street in the village are affected. The National Weather Service said the Fox River crested in Waukesha and recorded the river at seven feet above flood stage downtown.

Waukesha County remains under a flood watch until Tuesday.

Watch: Big Bend neighbors working around the clock with sandbags and pumps to save their homes

Flooding along Fox River

Homeowners said conditions changed quickly. On Friday, residents were cutting their grass. By Saturday, the docks went underwater, and by Sunday, neighbors were fighting to save their houses.

TMJ4 Jason Kuschewski standing in what should be his backyard.

"We started building sandbags, and we kept building them," Jason Kuschewski said.

Kuschewski said his friends brought him pumps and helped sandbag over the weekend.

"It is going into the basement part, but we are fighting it. We have pumps going," Kuschewski said.

TMJ4 Kim Gerth points to a house that has filled with water.

One neighbor has already lost the fight against the rising water.

"That one, it is in the house already; it is a total loss. That guy is gone," Kim Gerth said.

TMJ4 Home that filled with water in Big Bend according to the owner.

Neighbors are working around the clock to keep pumps running.

"We have to check the pumps and make sure the sump pumps are still working. And some of them you actually have to start and stop manually. So you have to be up 24 hours to make sure they work," Gerth said.

TMJ4 Kim Gerth stands in her backyard next to the flooded Fox River in Big Bend.

While there is no official river reading in Big Bend, neighbors used a stake to track the water level, and said it went down slightly today.

"It is nice to live on a river sometimes. Not today," Kuschewski said.

"It is terrible," Gerth said.

"You just have to keep going," Gerth said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with theassistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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