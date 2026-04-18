MUSKEGO — The top-rated Muskego Warriors baseball team is aiming for another state title with 11 talented seniors.

Six players are committed to Division 1 programs as the top-rated Muskego Warriors look to repeat last year's championship success.

Watch: Why the Muskego Warriors baseball team is hopeful it can win back-to-back state titles with its elite pitching and speed.

Armed with elite pitching and speed, the top-rated Muskego Warriors searching for back-to-back state titles

The Muskego Warriors are the top-rated baseball team in the state. The team boasts pitching talent, speed, and a deep love for playing together.

Head coach Jacob Paige is in his 16th year leading the program. He manages a roster that features 11 seniors, six of whom are committed to Division 1 programs on scholarship.

“We were surrounded by great people here, from the coaching staff to the administration, our community. Of course, it’s all player-driven. These guys do have a lot of talent, for the hard work that they put in is a great formula for success,” Paige said.

Senior Tyson Gurlowski is the team's ace on the mound. He will play college baseball at South Florida.

“I throw a four-seam fastball, a sinker, a sweeper and a change-up, so I throw a little bit of everything. I have stuff that goes right and goes left. Stuff that stays up in the zone, and it will drop down. I'm in the zone,” Gurlowski said.

The Warriors won the Division 1 state title last year. They hope that magic carries over to this season for another title run.

Outfielder Ben Kuglitsch is committed to Florida State. He says this talented group shares a special bond.

“I’ve been playing with these guys ever since I was little. I played with them every single summer. So getting the opportunity to play with them every single day is a dream come true, especially with the amount of talent that we have is just a blast,” Kuglitsch said.

Catcher Maddux Lessard is committed to Minnesota. He says the players love playing for their head coach.

“Coach Paige is the best. He’s been doing it for such a long time. He really knows each one of his players on a personal level, and he knows how to bring guys together so it makes our job easy. All we have to do is go out there and go to war for him,” Lessard said.

“These guys have been playing for a long time now. I know they play in different places throughout the summer, but to me there’s nothing like high school baseball and playing with your best buddies and that's what these guys are doing. They are embracing it for one more ride,” Paige said.

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