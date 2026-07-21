West Bend residents proudly claim award-winning farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. — We heard all about the West Bend farmers market at our Let's Talk listening session. TMJ4 wanted to follow up and find out what makes the market so great.

The West Bend Farmers Market ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin and 10th best in the nation by popular vote in 2025, drawing visitors from inside and outside of West Bend each Saturday morning.

WATCH: West Bend residents voted Farmers Market is No. 1 in Wisconsin

West Bend residents voted Farmers Market is No. 1 in Wisconsin

The market features nearly 100 vendors each week, making it one of the largest markets in the region. Vendors range from local farmers and growers to retail business owners, with most products grown or made locally in Washington County.

Philip Fritsche, executive director of the West Bend Farmers Market, said the local focus is central to the market's identity.

Alonna Johnson

"We are a farmer's market and a maker's market so we can try to keep the products that are being sold at the market, grown locally or made locally from local craftspeople, we really hang our hat on that." Fritsche said.

Van Jaeger, the West Bend Market coordinator, joined the Downtown Association a few weeks ago and said he has already experienced the community atmosphere the market is known for.

Alonna Johnson

"All I can say is that the community and all our vendors are absolutely perfect. The sense of community that brings in and the hospitality is just overall just fantastic." Jaeger said.

The market is held on Saturday mornings from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Fritsche said cash is preferred, dogs are allowed, and live music is featured each week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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