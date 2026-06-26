TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — Farmland owners in the Town of Trenton want to rent their field to a solar panel company, but neighboring West Bend residents are asking officials to slow down the process.

Kristie Buss, who lives next to the site of the future solar panel project, said she wants more public awareness about the proposal — not to stop it outright, but because of safety reservations about a nearby public park.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend neighbors raise reservations over a proposed 25-acre solar farm in Town of Trenton

"I want more awareness. I'm not opposed to the project, I'm worried about the safety, these homes and the park," Buss said. "I don't want people to think this is a 'not-in-my-backyard-kind-of-thing' because I am all for solar."

Buss said she worries children could vandalize or get hurt on the future panels. She was careful to note her hesitations are not rooted in opposition to renewable energy.

Watch: West Bend neighbors raise reservations over a proposed 25-acre solar farm in Town of Trenton

Neighborhood fights proposed solar farm

Her neighbor, Elizabeth Sterman, shares similar misgivings. Though Sterman technically lives in West Bend, her property sits directly next to the field where the panels could be installed.

"I'm not even against solar. I am pro-solar. I love solar. Just not on farm field because preserving farmland is important to me too," Sterman said. "[I] Stood on my porch and just cried when I looked at it because it's beautiful farmland. I just love it. It breaks my heart."

She acknowledged the decision ultimately is not hers to make.

Marcus Aarsvold Kristie Buss and Elizabeth Sterman live next to a potential solar panel project in Town of Trenton

"I love the trees, the field, the views, and it's beautiful," she said. "I just want to see it stay. But I know it's not my right, and I know I don't have a choice."

Sterman added that the view was a driving factor when she purchased her home.

Town of Trenton chairman Mike Lipscomb said he, the plan commission and the board have heard the community's reservations and are taking their time to get the process right. He said preserving farmland is his top priority — and noted that if the project is eventually approved, the land could return to agricultural use decades down the line.

"My number one goal is to maintain and preserve farmland," he said. "In this case, this is land that can be reclaimed for farmland."

Marcus Aarsvold Mike Lipscomb is the Town of Trenton chairman

The planning commission has asked the solar company to provide a sound study, plant more trees, and update its fire response plans before the project moves forward. Lipscomb said there is no hard deadline and pushed back on any suggestion the board is rushing the process.

"We could've voted that thing through Monday," he said. "So, we're not rubber-stamping this. We're doing diligence more than most."

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend neighbors raise reservations over a proposed 25-acre solar farm in Town of Trenton

The next Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for July 13 in the Town of Trenton.

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