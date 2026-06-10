WEST BEND, Wis. — West Bend is cracking down on electric bicycle riders after residents complained about crashes and injuries, with a new ordinance banning e-bikes from downtown sidewalks and giving police the power to confiscate bikes for 30 days.

The ordinance also establishes clearer rules for each class of e-bike. Class 1 and Class 3 e-bikes require pedaling, while Class 2 does not but is limited in speed. E-bikes, except for Class 2, are still allowed on the Eisenbahn Trail. E-scooters are already covered under a previous city ordinance.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend e-bike riders and shop owner back new ordinance as city cracks down on sidewalk riding

Under the new ordinance, no e-bikes are allowed on downtown sidewalks in the busiest parts of West Bend and Barton — riders must use the street or walk their e-bike on the sidewalk, consistent with rules that already apply to traditional bicycles. Parents will be held responsible for retrieving confiscated bikes if their child is found in violation.

Kevin Schultz, owner of Mountain Outfitters in West Bend, said most riders already follow the rules, but a small group has created problems for everyone.

"There are some e-bikers that just aren't following the rules of the trail, proper trail etiquette or rules of the road," he said. “Or someone on an E-Motto is riding in a spot where they should not be.”

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend e-bike riders and shop owner back new ordinance as city cracks down on sidewalk riding

Schultz said the ordinance gives police the tools they need to address the problem.

"At this point, it really comes down to how the individual is operating it," he said. "That's where I think the ordinance that's in place allows the police department to address those issues of someone who's not properly following the rules of trail etiquette, sidewalks, and stuff like that."

Schultz said the vast majority of riders are responsible.

Marcus Aarsvold Kevin Schultz owns Mountain Outfitters in West Bend

"Ninety-plus percent are educated and do it," he said. "It's just that small percentage that just kind of ruin it for everyone else."

A 70-year-old e-bicyclist in West Bend who follows the rules said the new ordinance makes sense.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend e-bike riders and shop owner back new ordinance as city cracks down on sidewalk riding

"E-bikes should not be allowed on the sidewalks," he said. "To me, that makes sense. I never drive this on a sidewalk."

He said his bigger frustration is with other types of riders who move too fast near him.

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