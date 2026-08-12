WEST BEND, Wis. — The Washington County District Attorney's Office will not file charges against a West Bend dog groomer seen in a viral video appearing to strike a dog she was grooming.

The DA's office confirmed Wednesday that it will not press charges against Joys of Grooming but did not provide a reason for the decision.

WATCH: West Bend dog groomer won't face charges after viral video showed her appearing to strike a dog

West Bend dog groomer won't face charges after viral video showed her appearing to strike a dog

In May, the West Bend Police Department (WBD) recommended a mistreatment of animals charge after the dog's owner filed a complaint. The video spread widely online, drawing concern from viewers — including one who emailed TMJ4 News and said their dog was also hurt at the grooming business.

Marcus Aarsvold DA will not file charges against West Bend dog groomer shown in viral video

"We took our dog there years ago, and she hit her right in front of us," the viewer said. "She clearly doesn't think it's wrong...She needs to be stopped."

The dog in the viral video, Hazel, is doing better, but her owner said she is still scared to get groomed. Hazel's owner said they wish charges had been filed.

The dog groomer declined to speak on camera and said her lawyer advised her not to speak at this time.

Marcus Aarsvold DA will not file charges against West Bend dog groomer shown in viral video

West Bend dog owner David Dembiec said he was troubled by what he saw and said he would pursue charges if it had happened to his dogs.

"I don't see how she can do any business anymore," Dembiec said. "That's my family. They are my family."

Dembiec also acknowledged that the legal process can be complicated.

"It's probably hard to get the information from just talking to her," he said. "She's not going to admit it."

Marcus Aarsvold David Dembiec is a dog owner in West Bend

Another West Bend dog owner, Richard Seramur, said the video was difficult to watch.

"You really don't want to see that kind of rough handling of any living thing," Seramur said.

Seramur said he was unsure whether the incident met the legal threshold for charges.

Marcus Aarsvold Richard Seramur is a dog owner in West Bend

"If she took the dog and threw it or something like that, that would be something maybe charge-worthy," he said. "I would just confront her and say, 'You're not doing this to my dog. You know? Sorry! You won't have that chance again!'''

The DA's office said they sent WBPD a letter stating they would not press charges. A police representative did not immediately respond when asked about the letter or their reaction to the county's decision.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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