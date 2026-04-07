WEST BEND, Wis. — Washington County voters will decide a hotly contested race for Circuit Court judge on the ballot this Tuesday.

There are four judges in Washington County Court, and one of those seats, Branch 2, is open after a judge retired in 2025.

Candidates Gordon Leech and Grant Scaife are running for the position. TMJ4 News spoke with both candidates about the role of partisan politics in the courtroom.

Watch: Washington County voters to decide hotly contested Branch 2 Circuit Court judge race on Tuesday ballot

Washington County voters weigh in on circuit court election

"I’m a constitutional conservative," Scaife said. "I have conservative principles. I think people want to know that about you, quite frankly—I’m not hiding the ball on that about who I am. That means following the rule of law."

Marcus Aarsvold Grant Scaife is running for Washington County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 2

"I don’t belong to a political party," Leech said. "I really, truly believe that politics have no place in the courtroom. I haven’t sought endorsements of political parties or political officials."

Marcus Aarsvold Gordon Leech is running for Washington County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 2

When asked why they deserve voters support, the candidates offered different perspectives.

"So, what we have to do as a judge is to make sure that we protect our community," Scaife said. "Make sure that if people come into this community and commit crimes, they’re going to be held accountable so they don’t do that again."

"People should vote for me if they value experience," Leech said. "Not just the time that I’ve spent on the bench, but it’s the different perspectives that I bring to the bench, having done the work from all tables in the courtroom."

Voters in Washington County expressed varying opinions on what they look for in a judge and whether partisan politics should play a role.

"Obviously, I would pick anyone who is fair, just, and does the right thing," Tiffani Pike said.

Marcus Aarsvold Tiffani Pike is a Washington County voter

Pike added that she cares about partisan politics for this position.

"I know it’s a very conservative county, I’m definitely not," she said. "I’m definitely for anybody that’s just more democratic."

Other voters believe there is no place for politics in the courtroom.

Marcus Aarsvold Lee Saur is a Washington County voter

"Someone who is fair, of course, enforces the law as it’s written and upholds the constitution," Lee Saur said. "I would like to see someone who is non-partisan, that is, they don’t take a strong right or left view."

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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