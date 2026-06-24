Washington County theater group hopes '1776 - The Musical' brings people together on America's 250th birthday

WEST BEND, Wis. — A Washington County community theater company is reviving a classic American musical to mark the country's 250th birthday — and the actors hope it brings people together.

The Musical Masquers Theater Company is performing "1776 — The Musical" at the Bend Theater, with shows scheduled July 3 through July 4 and July 10 through July 12.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County theater company hopes '1776' musical brings country together on 250th birthday

Company president Christophe Jenkins said the timing of the production carries a deeper meaning.

WATCH: Washington County theater company hopes '1776 - The Musical' brings people together on America's 250th birthday

Washington County theater company hopes '1776 - The Musical' brings people together on America's 250th birthday

"Because if those people can come together as different as they were on one commonality," he said. "Then I sure hope we can do that again as a country 250 years later."

Marcus Aarsvold Christophe Jenkins is president of the Musical Masquers Theater Company

"Hopefully it's a renewed spirit of patriotism," he said. "[A] love for their country and I hope you leave with a sense of optimism."

John Sancome is portraying Benjamin Franklin — a choice he said was both political and personal.

Marcus Aarsvold John Sancome lives is a West Bend actor playing Benjamin Franklin in 1776: The Musical

"He was much more of a person that would bring the sides together for the better good, instead of drawing divisions," Sancome said. "And I kind of look like him with the hair."

Actor Ben Johnson said the show holds a special place in his heart. He said "1776 — The Musical" inspired his love of acting when he was 12 years old.

Marcus Aarsvold Ben Johnson is a Hartford actor playing Thomas Jefferson in 1776: The Musical

"Fast forward to now," he said. "Getting to work with this company, in this space, on the 250th birthday of our country it's pretty special."

Tickets and more information about the Musical Masquers Theater Company's production of "1776 — The Musical" at the Bend Theater in West Bend are available through the theater company.

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