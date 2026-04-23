TOWN OF WEST BEND, Wis. — A hit-and-run crash in the Town of West Bend left a man injured and his dog dead on Monday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a metallic steel-colored 1500 or 2500 Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies said the un-identified driver hit a male pedestrian and his dog who were out for walk on Hillcrest Drive. A part of the truck broke off during the crash.

Marcus Aarsvold The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a metallic steel-colored 1500 Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies said a part of the truck broke off during the crash on Hillcrest Drive.

Washington County Sherriff's Office The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a metallic steel-colored 1500 Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies said a part of the truck broke off during the crash on Hillcrest Drive.

Marcus Aarsvold The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a metallic steel-colored 1500 Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies said a part of the truck broke off during the crash on Hillcrest Drive.

The victim is recovering from his injuries. He declined an on-camera interview but said he wants the public's help to find the driver who hit him.

Watch: Washington County deputies ask for help finding a hit-and-run driver who injured a man and killed his dog

Man hurt, dog killed in West Bend hit-and run

"Someone out there knows this truck—It is always better to self-report than to have law enforcement come to you," Sheriff Martin Schulteis said. "We will continue to follow every lead until we identify the responsible driver."

Marcus Aarsvold Debra Krause lives on Hillcrest Drive

Debra Krause lives on Hillcrest Drive and said she is thankful her neighbor is recovering, but her heart is broken to hear his dog was killed. As an avid dog lover, she said she could not fathom losing her pets to a hit-and-run driver.

"It's very concerning," Krause said. "I feel so awful."

She said it's even worse to know the truck driver left the scene.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County deputies ask for public's help in search for the driver in hit-and-run crash that injured a man, killed his dog

"It’s pathetic," she said. "I got hit by a drunk driver years ago, and that’s why I am hurt, walk funny, and I’ve got a broken back."

Krause urged drivers to slow down and asked anyone who spots the suspect's truck to contact the sheriff's office.

People with helpful information can call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 262-335-4378.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County deputies ask for public's help in search for the driver in hit-and-run crash that injured a man, killed his dog

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