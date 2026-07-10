TOWN OF BARTON, Wis. — A warehouse just off Highway 45 north of West Bend could become the site of a new gaming and event center in the Town of Barton.

Wesley Feest is hoping to turn the space into a multi-purpose entertainment spot on Sandy Ridge Road off of the Eisenbahn Trail. The facility would include mini golf, arcade games, a space for concerts, and other party-type events for all ages. Feest also runs restaurant bars in West Bend. His goal is to open in November.

Marcus Aarsvold Warehouse near West Bend could become gaming and event center in Town of Barton

The warehouse was previously home to HD Ramps, and schools currently rent it out for volleyball practice.

Watch: Warehouse near West Bend could become gaming and event center in Town of Barton

What do Barton residents think of a proposed entertainment center?

Lois Becker, who lives near the warehouse, said her initial reaction centered on one concern.

"My first thought was higher traffic, she said. "Because I walk my dogs!"

Marcus Aarsvold Lois Becker lives in the Town of Barton

But Becker said she warmed up to the idea quickly.

"I think that would be fun and entertaining for kids and adults," she said. "I thought about going there for lunch!"

Becker and other neighbors describe the area as a quiet neighborhood, despite the traffic sound from busy Highway 45. They have some concerns about loud noises at night, but said they generally welcome having something to do nearby.

"I met the owner once, and he seems super nice," Becker said. "I think it's cool! The kids will all enjoy it and families will enjoy all of the different types of things in there."

The town chairman said the area does not receive many permit or zoning applications for entertainment venues.

Marcus Aarsvold Warehouse near West Bend could become gaming and event center in Town of Barton

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