TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — A Town of Trenton family is asking for help after a fire destroyed their home — a house with deep family roots that has been passed down through generations.

WATCH: Town of Trenton family seeks help rebuilding after losing home in Sunday blaze

Town of Trenton family seeks help rebuilding after losing home in Sunday blaze

Angela Herbst and her mother, Patty, said their dog's barking alerted them to the fire, which started in the garage on Sunday.

"She barked, and then I heard a loud pop!" Patty said. "So I opened up the garage door, and there were flames everywhere."

Marcus Aarsvold Town of Trenton family loses home to fire, seeks help rebuilding after Sunday blaze

No residents or animals were hurt in the fire. The family said one of their four cats is still hiding in the basement; they hope he is not injured, but they think he is alive. One firefighter sustained a heat-related illness during fire suppression efforts.

The family said the home belonged to Patty's grandfather.

Marcus Aarsvold Angela Herbst endured a house fire in the Town of Trenton

"There are a lot of memories, especially with my great-grandfather, who helped raise us," Angela said. "So, it's hard knowing that that's all gone."

Walking through what remains of the home, holes in the ceiling, collapsed walls, and charred furniture show the extent of the damage.

Marcus Aarsvold Patty Herbst endured a house fire in the Town of Trenton

"It's really hard for me because I grew up here," Patty said. "This was my grandfather's home. I have no idea where we're going to get the money to rebuild."

Fire investigators said the home is uninhabitable. Damage is estimated at $300,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, but they do not believe it is suspicious.

Marcus Aarsvold Town of Trenton family loses home to fire, seeks help rebuilding after Sunday blaze

Despite the loss, asking for assistance has not come easily for the family. A Red Cross spokesperson said a case has been opened to help the family.

"It's a little hard for us to ask for help," Patty said. "We're very private. We like helping people more than having people help us. It just makes us feel bad."

The family says the best way to help is to donate to their GoFundMe. Anyone who knows of Washington County homes that could take in the Herbsts and their pets is asked to reach out by email at marcus.aarsvold@tmj4.com.

Marcus Aarsvold Town of Trenton family loses home to fire, seeks help rebuilding after Sunday blaze

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