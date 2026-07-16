TOWN OF HARTFORD, Wis. — Town of Hartford police are searching for a man suspected of targeting homeowners with a driveway-sealing scam.

Officers are looking for a man seen on video arguing with a resident outside the resident's home. Police believe he may be connected to driveway-sealing scams in the area. They said the suspect knocks on doors at homes with fresh sealant on their tar driveways, then pretends to offer to fix them, targeting homeowners for a service they do not need.

Town of Hartford Police Department Town of Hartford police warn residents about driveway sealant scam

Town of Hartford Police Chief Shawn McGee said the suspect was persistent when confronted.

"The scammer was trying to be insistent," he said. "Saying, 'I've got this work order.' He's like, 'Whatever you have, it's not for here, so you need to leave.'"

McGee urged residents not to engage with the suspect.

"Don't ever let them in," McGee said. "Don't give them any personal information."

Town of Hartford residents Dean and Janeen Oswald, who recently had their driveway sealed by a legitimate business, said they were shocked the scam was happening in their town.

Marcus Aarsvold Shawn McGee is the Town of Hartford Police Department Chief

"People have to be careful who they trust," Janeen said. "That's why we try to deal with local businesses."

TMJ4 News was unable to identify or reach the man in the video for comment.

"That's terrible!" Janeen said. "If they come by our house, I'll take their picture, get their name and report them!"

To check a company's rating or see if any complaints have been filed against them, residents can contact the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin online.

McGee said residents should trust their instincts.

"Just listen to yourself," he said. "Know that if something isn't right here, maybe I should be calling the police."

Town of Hartford Police Department Town of Hartford police warn residents about driveway sealant scam

If you see this man at your door, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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