HARTFORD, Wis. — Angie Hall, a beloved teacher and coach at Hartford Union High School, is in the final stage of her battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, as her friends and family prepare to say goodbye.

Hall is only 47. Her mind is alive and well, but her body is shutting down. The degenerative illness is now impacting her breathing, meaning any day could be her last.

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'There's just never enough time': Hartford teacher Angie Hall fights the final stage of ALS

"It's definitely not easy," Kristen Helms said. "We've known these days are coming, but .... there's just never enough time."

Helms is Hall's best friend. She helped take care of Hall, along with Hall's husband, Mike, as both prepare to say goodbye.

"I am forever grateful for all of the hours that I've spent with her; just the privilege of taking care of her," Helms said. "I am definitely going to be sad, but I have so many good memories. Her children and my children have grown up as siblings, so I will be there for them."

Mike and Angie have been married nearly 20 years, have two children together and have shared a lot of pain — and a lot of laughter.

"She's my life partner. It's impossible to describe how your life can change in an instant," Mike said. "She definitely lives up to the cliché of being somebody's better half; she is such a better person than I am — she's laughing because she knows it."

Angie has inspired a positive movement called "Get To," hoping to shift people's focus when challenges come their way — because they "get to" face the day, which soon Angie won't be able to do.

"I think just look for the good," Helms said. "Because a lot of good has come about."

Helms promises to continue Angie's legacy with the "Get To" movement and raise money into the future for ALS research to find a cure.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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