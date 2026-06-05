Hartford teacher retires early after 20 years, but continues battle against ALS

HARTFORD, Wis. — Angie Hall, a beloved health and physical education teacher, gymnastics coach, and 20-year veteran of Hartford Union High School, is retiring early after an ALS diagnosis has left her relying on a motorized chair and a computer she operates with her eyes to communicate.

Hall, 47, is battling ALS — also known as Lou Gehrig's disease — progressively take her muscle function from her feet up through her body. Despite the physical toll, her community believes her strength and spirit have left a mark that will outlast her time in the classroom.

Marcus Aarsvold Angie Hall is a Hartford Union High School teacher retiring early due to health battle against ALS

Hall said the disease has brought emotional challenges alongside the physical ones.

"Personally, this disease has made me feel like a burden on my family and friends," she said. "This past year has been devastating and frustrating for me and my family."

However, she also said the response from her community has moved her deeply.

"It has been overwhelming," she said. "[Just] how much support this community has given us."

Marcus Aarsvold Kristen Helms is Angie Hall's best friend and co-worker of 20 years at HUHS

Kristen Helms, Hall's best friend and co-worker of 20 years, said learning Hall would be leaving earlier than planned was a gut punch.

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"I just broke down," she said. "I think I knew it was coming, but it was just the finality of hearing it."

Helms said Hall's journey has carried a message for everyone around her.

Kristen Helms Hartford teacher battling ALS retires early after 20 years, community rallies around her strength

"We sometimes go through life and take things for granted," Helms said. "She wishes people would slow down and enjoy the moment."

Principal Kelly Lam said Hall is a mentor to her and to everyone she has ever crossed paths with.

Marcus Aarsvold Kelly Lam is the principal at Hartford Union High School

"To see somebody who is such a great person, so strong, struggling — it's difficult. I just love her so much."

Lam said Hall's impact is difficult to put into words.

Hall's influence has even shaped the futures of her students. Senior Hailey Tomes said Hall inspired her to pursue a healthcare career dedicated to ALS research.

Marcus Aarsvold Hailey Tomes is a graduating senior at Hartford Union High School

"I love her so much," Tomes said. "She means the world to me. I'm so proud of her knowing that she wakes up every day as an amazing mother, teacher, impacted so many lives, and mine is one of those."

Hall is described as "Hall Strong" on T-shirts made in her honor. Her goals are to watch her daughter graduate high school next year, see her son begin high school sports, and spend time with the people she loves.

Marcus Aarsvold Kristen Helms is Angie Hall's best friend and co-worker of 20 years at HUHS

Hartford Union High School will honor all retirements on Friday with a staff ceremony, but Helms said Hall will be the star of the celebration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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