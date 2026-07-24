SUV strikes construction worker, crashes into house in Town of Jackson

TOWN OF JACKSON — A construction worker was struck and severely injured by an SUV that then crashed into a house Friday afternoon in the Town of Jackson.

Washington County deputies responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Country Aire Drive and Highway 60.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old woman from Waldo, was westbound on Highway 60 when she crossed the centerline and struck a 35-year-old man from West Bend who was part of a road construction crew.

The man was on foot working in the eastbound lane, removing dirt from the roadway. Authorities noted that he was wearing high-visibility clothing and working in an active construction zone at the time of the crash.

He sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

No one inside the home was injured in the crash.

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