TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — The Town of Trenton plan commission tabled a decision on whether to approve a conditional use permit for a solar panel project that most Prairie Meadow neighbors don't want built next to their property lines.

Neighbors first brought the issue to TMJ4 News' attention at "Let's Talk West Bend" in June. The issue was tabled on Monday.

Marcus Aarsvold Brandon Schneiberg lives in West Bend next to proposed solar panel project

The subdivision sits in West Bend, while the proposed solar panel project would be in the Town of Trenton — two different governments right next to each other.

Brandon Schneiberg is among the neighbors opposed to the project.

"There is no positive to this project for us," Schneiberg said. "We're not thinking this is a place to raise a family anymore. We feel like we are being forced out of our own homes, unfortunately."

Marcus Aarsvold Prairie Meadow neighbors mount a fight against Sunvest Solar project proposed in Town of Trenton farmland

Schneiberg's family purchased their home in December, and he said they are already thinking of selling it.

"We're going to have to deal with the construction noise, after that 12 months, it's the property values…" he said. "it's living with the glare of the panels."

SunVest Solar is pitching the project. The company sent a statement saying it has listened to neighbors, increased the distance between the project and the homes, added trees and received DNR approval.

SunVest aims to be a collaborative partner in every community where we operate. This project complies with the Town of Trenton ordinance, and we’ve listened to nearby residents and incorporated many of their requested changes.



Since our initial application, we’ve more than doubled the distance between project equipment and the nearest home, from approximately 250 feet to 550 feet, and added vegetative screening between the homes and the site. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued wetland concurrence and signed off on the endangered resources review, and our environmental review identified no concerns.



SunVest chose this site through careful consideration. We evaluated many factors including land-use compatibility, access to viable utility infrastructure, positive benefits to the distribution system, absence of sensitive environmental habitat, and proximity to customers. Jacob Van Domelen, Senior Development Associate

Still, neighbors David Wallace and Ingrid Wallace don't feel the farm field is a good fit.

"I'm not in favor of it," David said. "It's just not something that I'd really do."

Marcus Aarsvold David and Ingrid Wallace live in West Bend next to proposed solar panel project

"I'm kind of sad that farmers are selling their land for something like that," Ingrid said. "I think it's more important to grow food instead of solar panels."

The farmland property owners Dennis and Lynn Schloemer declined to speak on camera but said neighbors are not entitled to a view of the land they never owned.

The plan commission could approve the permit in November, after which it would go to the full board.

Trenton is not making a decision about any Solar Farm project. That decision is made by the State. We tabled a vote on the only action we are permitted to take which is a Conditional Use Permit. We hope to address all concerns and direct all parties into the Conditional Use Permit to give the Town of Trenton the only authority the State allows us to have.



Next the Planning Commission will be advised of the results of all remaining concerns and summation from our Counsel. Once we are advised that we have addressed all open issues we will continue with a Planning Commission discussion. Mike Lipscomb, Town of Trenton board chairperson

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