SLINGER, Wis. — Little Switzerland in Slinger is replacing its outdated main lift with 2 new quad chair lifts in a $4 million construction project set to be completed by November.

Mountain operations manager Hunter Goodreau said the upgrade will be immediately noticeable for guests.

"It's going to feel a lot different," he said. "It should be less time waiting in line and more time going downhill is the thought process there."

The new quad lifts will seat 4 people instead of 2, reducing wait times and getting skiers and snowboarders back on the hill faster.

The new lifts will also open up more available space on the hill for skiers and snowboarders this fall.

An added feature of the new lifts is built-in snow guns on each tower, allowing the resort to make snow while remaining open rather than waiting until closing time.

Watch: Little Switzerland investing $4 million in new quad lifts to cut wait times this ski season

Little Switzerland investing $4 million in new quad lifts to cut wait times this ski season

"We can fire up while we're open at night," Goodreau said. "We don't have to wait for us to close to get portables out. We can just turn them on at seven o'clock and let them hammer."

His team has already wired the towers with rebar for a strong base. The next major step is pouring concrete on top of the ski hill — a logistical challenge, but one Goodreau said the team is ready for.

"It'll be great for pouring concrete," he said. "If we can get all of the concrete poured before a big batch of rain, then I'd say we're ahead of schedule at this point."

Goodreau said the project is moving along better than expected.

The goal is to have the new lifts completed by November in time for the resort's fall opening.

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