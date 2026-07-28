KEWASKUM, Wis. — The Kewaskum Village Board held a special meeting to address two vacant leadership positions after the village president and administrator both resigned last week.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Trustee Jim Hovland as village president, where he will serve out the remainder of Michael Fuzz Martin's term, ending in April.

Marcus Aarsvold Kewaskum residents want accountability from new leaders as board elects next village president

The two previous leaders stepped down after attempting to have the police chief fired over claims of bad hiring practices. The police chief was later cleared by the Police and Fire Commission.

"When you're in the elected position, there are issues that are hard to make decisions on," Hovland said. "You may make some critical decisions that have to go forward for the community."

Marcus Aarsvold Jim Hovland is the new village president in Kewaskum

Hovland acknowledged that not every decision will be popular.

"Some people may not like the decisions," he said. "But we have to address those issues to move forward altogether."

TMJ4 News asked community members what they want to see from the village's next leaders.

Marcus Aarsvold Adam Boudry lives in Kewaskum

Adam Boudry, who lives in Kewaskum, said he wants someone who is honest and accountable.

"I want somebody who's not just going to say something to get in there and then be like, oh I never said that. Do what you say you're going to do. Hold yourself accountable to that," he said. "Stand by your principals. If that's what you run for, do that, don't change and don't flip flop."

The community will vote on the next village president in April. The board is working with a recruitment firm to fill the administrator position and hopes to hire someone within three months.

Marcus Aarsvold Kewaskum residents want accountability from new leaders as board elects new village president

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip