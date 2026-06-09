KEWASKUM — Kewaskum's Police and Fire Commission has rejected an effort by Village President Fuzz Martin to discipline Police Chief Thomas Bishop over hiring practices, dismissing the case without even holding a formal hearing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Kewaskum village president recommends police chief be fired over a recent hire

The commission's ruling Monday night drew a packed room and loud applause.

"The charges are therefore dismissed with prejudice," the commission announced.

The decision ends months of internal conflict that began when Martin alleged Bishop and a lieutenant failed to conduct a thorough background check on a job applicant who had previously been fired by another employer for alleged misconduct. Bishop denied the allegations throughout the process.

Watch: Kewaskum police chief cleared of discipline after village president sought his firing over hiring practices

Kewaskum police chief cleared of discipline after village president sought his firing

Bishop said he was relieved by the outcome.

"Obviously very pleased. It shouldn't have been handled the way it was. And now we'll get back to doing our job like we want to do," Bishop said.

TMJ4 Kewaskum Police Chief Thomas Bishop

When asked about his hiring practices being called into question, Bishop acknowledged there is always room for growth.

"There's always room for improvement," Bishop said.

When asked whether he had anything to say to the village president who brought the complaint, Bishop declined to comment.

"Not at this time," Bishop said.

The Police and Fire Commission dismissed the disciplinary recommendations, concluding that even if the allegations were true, they would not warrant punishment for either Bishop or the lieutenant involved in the hiring process.

Martin said he disagrees with that conclusion and remains frustrated with how the commission handled his concerns.

"I do not agree with the PFC. I do not think it was a good or a right decision," Martin said.

Martin expressed concern that the commission never fully examined the evidence he intended to present.

"The disappointment that I have is the PFC didn't even hear the evidence that was going to be presented in this. The issues are severe. For there not to be even a question in a public area," Martin said.

TMJ4 Village President Fuzz Martin

While the ruling clears Bishop of any discipline, Martin says his concerns about the department's hiring practices remain unresolved.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip