Kewaskum Piggly Wiggly shares secret to success as it celebrates 150 years of business

KEWASKUM, Wis. — A family-owned Piggly Wiggly in Kewaskum is celebrating 150 years of being a grocery store in the town.

"I think it boils down to the people," co-owner Aaron Laatsch said. "Every generation has its challenges. We’ve taken them head-on and have been lucky enough to be successful and keep moving forward."

He said it is incredibly special to him to co-own the place now with his wife, when years ago he was a kid stocking the same shelves.

Marcus Aarsvold Aaron Laatsch is the co-owner of Laatsch's Piggly Wiggly Kewaskum

"It started off with the Marx family, into the Geidle family, and now Laatsch," he said. "I think they’d be very proud and I think they’d be very surprised at how the business has changed—technology and customer shopping habits."

He said one thing that makes their store special is featuring locally made products, like honey from West Bend.

Marcus Aarsvold Piggly Wiggly Kewaskum celebrates 150 years of family owned business

"We focus on things we can source locally for some special items that sometimes you might find at a higher price somewhere else, that might’ve been shipped in," he said. "We deal with a lot of mom-and-pop-type situations."

Shoppers tell TMJ4 News it is a special experience when walking through the doors. Customer Carol Ann Theusch said the familiar faces and the people who work there make it unique. They drink coffee together, and she knows where everything is.

Marcus Aarsvold Carol Ann Theusch has shopped at Laatsch's Piggly Wiggly Kewaskum for 50 years

"You say hi, they know you, and you know them—that’s the main thing!" Theusch said. “Just to come to get out, say hi to everybody, and see what’s happening in the neighborhood.”

She's been a loyal customer for over 50 years.

The Laatsch family is marking the milestone with a free brat fry cookout in the parking lot on June 19. They are taking donations at the event to support the Kewaskum Fire Department.

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