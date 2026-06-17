KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum's police chief has filed a formal complaint against the village administrator following an investigation that cleared the chief of wrongdoing over his hiring tactics.

Police Chief Thomas Bishop filed the complaint against Village Administrator Adam Gitter, accusing him of misconduct, fraud and parking violations. Bishop is asking the village board to review the matter and determine what action, if any, should be taken.

"Conduct a thorough review of these matters and determine what corrective action, if any, is appropriate," Bishop said.

Bishop declined an interview but provided a statement saying the damaged relationship between the village and police is a "black eye" on the community and that he did not want to add to that any more than necessary.

Watch: Kewaskum board to meet in closed session after police chief files complaint against administrator

Kewaskum police chief clashes with administrators

Gitter also declined an interview but provided a statement addressing the complaint.

"My focus remains the same as it was when I was hired five years ago: serving the Village of Kewaskum with integrity, professionalism and respect. Because this is an ongoing matter, I cannot comment on specific allegations. The issues raised are being addressed through the appropriate channels, and village operations continue as normal," Gitter said.

The fire chief, library director and village office staff all signed a letter of support for Gitter's leadership.

Residents say the internal conflict surprises them, but they believe both sides will resolve it.

"I trust them both. They're both good men. It's just a misunderstanding," Gwendolyn, a Kewaskum resident, said.

Others say they remain confident in local leadership despite the dispute.

"We trust their decisions. At the end of the day, we can say what we want to say, but we trust our police officers," Keaton, a Kewaskum resident, said.

Another resident said she simply wants the conflict resolved.

"I just want everyone to get along. That's all! I don't ask for much! I think things are fine," Becky, a Kewaskum resident, said.

The village board is scheduled to consider the formal complaint at a closed special session tonight at 8 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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