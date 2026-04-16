Jackson residence caught on fire after being struck by lightning

JACKSON — A house in Jackson caught fire on Wednesday night after being struck by lightning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced in a statement Thursday morning.
At around 10:12 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire at a single residence on the 3700 block of Division Road.
Neighbors had reported that they had heard a loud boom in the area. They then later saw smoke and flames from the residence.
One neighbor responded with a fire extinguisher and was able to put out some of the fire.
The Jackson Fire Department, along with help from Germantown, Newburg, Slinger, West Bend, St. Lawrence, Richfield, Fillmore, Kewaskum, Allenton, and Lifestar Ambulance, arrived at the scene and saw that the fire had spread into the interior of the home.
According to an initial investigation, the fire was started due to a lightning strike. According to an initial estimate of loss to the residence and the vehicle was $335k.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the lightning strike.
Highway 60 was closed for around two and a half hours, and Division Road was closed for around three and a half hours.
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