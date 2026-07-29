Jackson community rallies around police lieutenant and his father after critical shed explosion

JACKSON, Wis. — The Jackson community is rallying around a police lieutenant and his father, both of whom remain in critical condition after a shed explosion at their home.

WATCH: Jackson community rallies around police lieutenant, father after shed explosion

Community rallies behind father and son injured in explosion

Mike and Karl Foeger sustained critical burns in the explosion on Saturday in Cedarburg. Mike is a lieutenant with the Jackson Police Department.

Residents turned out for a benefit at the Jackson Culver's to help raise funds to offset medical costs for the two men. An online fundraiser is also available for those who could not attend.

Marcus Aarsvold Jackson community rallies around police lieutenant, his father after critical shed explosion

Tommy Kraus, a friend of the injured lieutenant, said the outpouring of support reflects how much Mike means to the community.

"This has been pretty hard with Mike," he said. "Mike is a huge spotlight in Jackson. So many people love Mike, from his brothers and sisters on the police force, to the chief and to us."

Marcus Aarsvold Tommy Kraus is Mike Foeger's friend

Kraus said seeing his friend in this condition has been heartbreaking. Twenty-six years ago, Mike responded to Kraus' home when his son passed away.

"Mike holds a very special spot in my heart," Kraus said. "And to see what he's going through now with Karl is devastating and it breaks my heart."

Jackson resident Krista Johnson said the community's response reflects their values.

Marcus Aarsvold Krista Johnson lives in Jackson

"Supporting each other," Johnson said. "Friendliness, family, support and always coming together."

Brian Emmrich, another friend of the lieutenant and village trustee, said those close to Mike feel helpless.

"It's been a rough couple of days," Emmrich said. "We got in to see him and it kills me seeing the condition that he's in. He's a good friend and we can't do anything for him."

Marcus Aarsvold Brian Emmrich is Mike Foeger's friend

The Jackson Police Department has also felt the weight of the tragedy. Sergeant Justin Brinks said the department is accustomed to danger, but not the kind of crisis where they respond to help one of their own.

"We expect the hazards of the job," Brinks said. "But you just don't think about the crises that we respond to."

Mike was not on-the-job during the explosion, it occurred at his home in Cedarburg. The police chief said the cause is under investigation, but they believe it was an accident.

Marcus Aarsvold Justin Brinks and Jennifer Gerke are Mike Foeger's co-workers

Detective Jennifer Gerke described the toll the situation has taken on the department.

"We're grieving, struggling and we help people. That's what we do. We help people," Gerke said. "Right now there is nothing we can do except for wait and pray. The love from the community has been great."

Both officers said the department plans to support Mike in any way possible. They believe Mike will want to return to work as soon as he is able.

Marcus Aarsvold Jackson community rallies around police lieutenant, his father after critical shed explosion

"He doesn't seek the spotlight, the glory or attention on him," Brinks said. "He just wants to the job, do it well and he does."

People can donate to a GoFundMe for Mike and Karl here.

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