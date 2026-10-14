Hartford residents push to remove Flock Safety cameras, citing mass surveillance and privacy concerns

HARTFORD, Wis. — Approximately nine community members called on the Hartford City Council to remove Flock Safety surveillance cameras from public roads, calling the technology a "warrantless mass surveillance dragnet."

The pushback was prompted by a group of residents who had also spoken out in Slinger. Hartford has five Flock cameras in total — four used by the city on public roads and one owned and used by Walmart.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford residents push to remove Flock Safety cameras, citing mass surveillance and rights concerns

"These cameras operate as a warrantless mass surveillance dragnet that treats every law abiding citizen like a suspect," Kathy Kempis said.

Those who spoke out asked the city to consider removing the cameras and breaking their contract with Flock Safety, the company that owns the cameras infused with AI technology.

"Surveillance cameras need to go," Rose Horien said. "I ask that the board seriously consider getting rid of them."

"I'm requesting that these cameras be covered," David Masteron said. "Then taken down as soon as possible to protect every citizen's Fourth Amendment rights."

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford residents push to remove Flock Safety cameras, citing mass surveillance and rights concerns



Despite most speakers calling for removal, one woman spoke in favor of the technology.

"I think it's a great thing," Jackie Yenfeldt said. "I don't want it to be taken away. I feel like this is not interfering with my personal liberties. I think it's going to save people lives, solve crimes and that's my two cents."

Hartford Police representatives said they understand the cameras have been misused elsewhere, but argued they can control who can see the footage and ensured the crowd that their officers will not illegally track people.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford residents push to remove Flock Safety cameras, citing mass surveillance and rights concerns

"Our guys and gals understand the importance of it," officer Jim Zywicki said. "They're ethical. We have an ethical department, and they're using it appropriately."

Still, most who spoke out said they are not worried about Hartford PD, but instead how Flock Safety will use the cameras in the future.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford residents push to remove Flock Safety cameras, citing mass surveillance and rights concerns

"We shouldn't have to choose between having a safe community and having reasonable expectations for privacy," Micah Harenberk said.

"I only see it getting worse," Jeremiah Trewhella said. "Unfortunately, government doesn't like to grow smaller. It likes to grow larger and with that more abuse can happen."

The city council did not take any action or say whether it will consider removing the cameras.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford residents push to remove Flock Safety cameras, citing mass surveillance and rights concerns



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