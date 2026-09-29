SLINGER, Wis. — Residents in Slinger are pushing back against Flock surveillance cameras installed in the village, with more than 250 people signing a petition demanding their removal.

Matthew and Talia Trewhella started the petition and rallied a crowd to speak out at Monday night's village meeting, where about 10 people voiced opposition to the cameras.

Marcus Aarsvold Slinger residents demand removal of Flock cameras, call them unconstitutional

"Get rid of these. They're unconstitutional. They spit on our rights," Matthew Trewhella said. "We don't want a surveillance state here in Wisconsin. We don't want to be surveyed every minute of our life."

The couple said they are concerned about living in what they described as a surveillance state.

Talia raised concerns about the effectiveness and necessity of five cameras in the village.

Marcus Aarsvold Slinger residents demand removal of Flock cameras, call them unconstitutional

"We do not need these cameras up here surveilling every move we make," she said. "We're not criminals, and we don't need our rights infringed upon just for the sake of maybe you might get a good hit on a license plate."

She also expressed worry about how data collected by the cameras could be used, particularly data involving children.

"You don't know who's always behind it, where that data is going," she said. "I don't need my children's data being sold, passed around and treated as a commodity."

Other residents pointed to reported misuse cases elsewhere in Wisconsin.

"Flock technology currently seems to have too many issues that allow for abuse by law enforcement individuals who are sworn to serve and protect," Gilbert Kuzera said.

Resident Krista Lauren urged village leaders to act quickly.

Marcus Aarsvold Slinger residents demand removal of Flock cameras, call them unconstitutional

"It's really important we address the issue we're facing before it gets out of control," she said.

Residents asked the board to place their concerns on the agenda. Village Board President Scott Storts declined to speak on camera and said the board is currently focused on the budget. Storts said Flock cameras may be placed on the agenda in January.

No one at the meeting spoke in favor of the cameras.

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