HARTFORD, Wis. — Hartford Union High School's baseball team defeated Cedarburg 5-2 in the playoffs while the softball team fell to Cedarburg 9-0, with devoted fans cheering both teams on at their home fields.

Both Hartford softball and baseball played at their home fields on the same night, giving the community two playoff games to rally around simultaneously.

Despite the softball loss, fans in the stands showed no shortage of pride for the back-to-back conference champions.

Marcus Aarsvold Bill Rotta is a school bus driver and softball fan in Hartford

Bill Rotta, who drives bus for the district, said he tries to make it to every game.

"It's just so much fun!" he said. "A lot of bus drivers do not watch, they just take them, but I'm involved with what they do."

Rotta said the energy of playoff nights keeps him coming back.

Marcus Aarsvold Kristen Helms has two sons who play baseball in Hartford

Kristen Helms, who was in the stands filming for her son on the baseball team, said the community's support runs deep.

"I love it. I wouldn't trade it for anything," she said. "I would say our community really rallies around all of its teams."

Watch: Hartford fans rally behind baseball and softball playoff teams as one season ends and another advances

Hartford fans rally behind baseball and softball playoff teams as one season ends and another advances

Andy Voss, whose twin daughters both play on the softball team, showed up in Oriole orange sneakers to show his support. He said this season has carried extra weight.

"I'm very loyal, and I get very excited," he said. "This season has meant a lot to them, being that it's their last season."

Marcus Aarsvold Andy Voss has twin daughters who play softball in Hartford

Both of Voss's daughters will play college softball in the fall. The Hartford baseball team will next face 3rd-ranked Neenah.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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