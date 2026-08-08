GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A Germantown woman is speaking out for the first time after the man who stabbed her and her daughter was found guilty in court.

Erika Breunig said her ex-boyfriend, Melvin Hinston Reed, showed up at her door and attacked her without warning in June of 2025.

"I heard a knock on the door. Then I opened the door. I saw it was a gentleman I used to date several years ago….He just started beating me," Breunig said. "I remember being stabbed, being punched and I remember getting up off of the floor, realizing I had blood all over me."

Erika Breunig Erika Breunig survived a stabbing in Germantown in 2025

Her 16-year-old daughter, Jasmine Eskildsen, jumped into action and fought 40-year-old Hinston Reed off.

WATCH: Germantown woman shares survival story after ex-boyfriend convicted of stabbing her and her daughter

Germantown woman shares survival story after ex-boyfriend convicted of stabbing her and her daughter

"I was worried that I wasn't going to make it," Breunig said. "Jasmine saved my life. God had His hand on me as well."

Hinston Reed stabbed Breunig in the heart, causing severe damage. She has since endured 2 open heart surgeries. Hinston Reed then led police on a statewide chase to Indiana in a semi truck before he was apprehended.

Erika Breunig Erika Breunig survived a stabbing in Germantown in 2025

This week, Breunig had to face Hinston Reed in court because opted to represented himself.

"I felt as though I held my composure together very well," she said. "It was hard looking at the person who assaulted me, attacked me, and who hurt my daughter."

Eskildsen also testified in court.

"Definitely not how I want to spend my first summer being 16," Eskildsen said.

Jasmine Eskildsen Jasmine Eskildsen saved her mom's life during a stabbing in Germantown in 2025

Both mother and daughter described feeling a mix of emotions following the verdict—anger and relief.

"After seeing somebody attack the person you love the most, no punishment will ever be enough," Eskildsen said. "I felt a very big weight lifted off my chest. It felt good to know he's convicted and I don't have to deal with this anymore. It made me feel a lot better."

Hinston Reed was convicted of attempted intentional homicide and child abuse.

Breunig said she and her daughter are now focused on healing mentally, physically and getting back to normal life.

Marcus Aarsvold Germantown woman speaks out after ex-boyfriend convicted of stabbing her, her daughter

"Trying to enjoy life! Appreciate life!" she said. "A lot of people take it for granted. I've been given a second chance. I've got to run with that."

TMJ4 News will be at Hinston Reed's sentencing on Oct. 16, where Breunig and Eskildsen are expected to deliver victim impact statements.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip