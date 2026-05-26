The team is now 23-0 overall and has its sights set on the program's first-ever state championship.

The Germantown Warhawks baseball team made history, finishing conference play with a perfect 16-0 record — the first time in school history the program has accomplished the feat.

The Warhawks clinched the conference title with a 6-0 win over Sussex Hamilton, with pitcher Landon Hagland dominant on the mound.

Watch: Germantown Warhawks baseball finishes conference play with a perfect 16-0 record

Germantown Warhawks baseball finishes conference play with a perfect 16-0 record

"Yeah, 14 strikeouts, the fastball was really well, so that opened up for the off-speed," Landon Hagland said.

Hall of Fame coach Jay Wojcinski, who has been coaching baseball for 26 years and is in his third year with the Warhawks, credited the team's chemistry for the historic run.

"I think it's the kids' attitude that nothing really bothers them, and if the person in front of you or next to you isn't getting the job done, the next guy does. Everybody's got each other's back, and I think that's the most important thing — whether it's offense, defense, running the bases — everybody has each other's back, and if something doesn't go right, they're always picking each other up, and I think that's what makes this really special," Wojcinski said.

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The team has remained undefeated through the entire season, now sitting at 23-0. Catcher Grady Cheever said the team's focus has been the key to staying perfect.

"I think it's just one game at a time, not focusing on the next opponent, really focusing in on the game that we're in right now," Cheever said.

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Wojcinski said keeping the team in its routine has helped maintain that mindset.

"I think it's kind of keeping them in the same routine, doing things that we usually do every day, adding some certain things in that we need to add and work on," Wojcinski said.

That approach has kept the team humble and hungry as the Warhawks chase the program's first-ever state championship. Pitcher Liam Hagland said the goal is clear.

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"That would be amazing. We've never won a state championship before. We've only been a runner-up probably once, but I mean, it's the goal," Liam Hagland said.

The Warhawks' postseason begins June 4.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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