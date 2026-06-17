Germantown school district superintendent resigns

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Germantown Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Chris Reuter at its June 16, 2026, meeting.

Reuter's resignation is effective June 30, 2026.

Board of Education President Russell Ewert issued a statement on behalf of the board.

"We thank Dr. Reuter for his service and dedication to the Germantown School District, our schools, and our students," Ewert said.

Teaching and Learning Director Jake Misiak and Human Resources Director Martin Castro have served as interim co-superintendents since April and will continue in those roles until the board determines next steps at its June 23, 2026, meeting.

"We appreciate the continued support of our families, staff, and community members as we move forward," Ewert said.

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